A man stands outside a damaged building July 8, 2023, following an Israeli military operation, at Jenin refugee camp, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, visited Jenin July 10, days after the Israel Defense Forces launched air and ground attacks on the camp.

 RANEEN SAWAFTA REUTERS | OSV NEWS

JERUSALEM  |  Cardinal-designate Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, expressed the need to respect and protect the life and dignity of Palestinians during a July 10 visit to Jenin, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the city July 5.

“I see another face of resilience. I see people suffering, people experiencing the consequences of the occupation, but at the same time I see people who don’t want to leave, who don’t give up, who don’t let anyone break down their will to live with dignity in their homeland,” said the cardinal-designate in an interview with Franciscan Christian Media Center, a day after being named a cardinal by Pope Francis.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, greets people after celebrating Easter Mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2023. Archbishop Pizzaballa visited Jenin July 10, days after the Israel Defense Forces launched air and ground attacks on the Jenin refugee camp in the Palestinian West Bank.
Smoke is seen from Israel's side during a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jalamah checkpoint, July 3, 2023. Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, visited Jenin July 10, days after the Israel Defense Forces launched air and ground attacks on the camp.

