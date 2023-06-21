BENEDICT-CROSS-STOLEN

Pope Benedict XVI, who died Dec. 31, 2022, is pictured praying with Mustafa Cagrici, the grand mufti of Istanbul, as he visits the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 30, 2006. A pectoral cross given by pope when he resigned in 2013 to the parish church of St. Oswald in Traunstein, Germany, was reported stolen by police June 20, 2023. (OSV News photo/Anatolian News Agency via Reuters)

TRAUNSTEIN, Germany | A pectoral cross of Pope Benedict XVI that was kept in the parish church of St. Oswald in Traunstein has been stolen, the KNA news agency reported June 20, when German police announced its disappearance.

According to the police report, unknown perpetrators broke open an exhibition case embedded in the wall of the church between 11:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 19 and stole the papal cross that was on display, KNA reported.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.