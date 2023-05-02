POPE-HUNGARY-PLANE

Pope Francis listens to a question from Spanish journalist Eva Fernández during his flight from Hungary back to Rome April 30, 2023. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Moscow is not working with the Vatican to end the war in Ukraine, said a Kremlin spokesperson.

Asked by reporters May 2 if the Russian government was aware of a Vatican-led plan referenced by Pope Francis to advance the peace process in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded: "No, nothing is known," Russian state media reported.

