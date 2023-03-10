CORONATION-CHARLES-RELIGIOUS

Then-Prince Charles of Britain and Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster, England, chat during a reception at the Pontifical Urbanian University in Rome, Oct. 13, 2019, the day of the canonization of St. John Henry Newman and four others. (OSV News photo/Arthur Edwards, pool via Reuters)

OXFORD, England | England's Catholic cardinal has pledged his church's allegiance to King Charles III ahead of his May 6 coronation, as the new monarch praised the work of faith communities in national life.

"For so many years, we have observed your desire and unstinting efforts to explore and enhance the well-being of the entire human family, through your commitment to religious faith, protection of the environment and relief of poverty," said Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster. "The Catholic community is profoundly supportive of these fundamental concerns, as we strive to offer our society, your kingdom, an education for young people that is rooted in faith and its consequent commitment to human dignity."

