KENYA-PROTEST-VIOLENCE

Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja Kenya coalition, clash with riot police during a nationwide protest over cost of living and President William Ruto's government in the Mathare settlement of Nairobi March 27, 2023. (OSV News photo/John Muchucha, Reuters)

NAIROBI, Kenya | Catholics in Kenya began Holy Week with a sigh of relief after the opposition called off violent anti-government protests. Protests that started March 20 left at least three people dead, property destroyed and places of worship torched.

On April 2, amid Catholic bishops' and other religious leaders' relentless push for dialogue, President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga agreed to talk. Ruto had offered an "olive branch" and proposed a bipartisan parliamentary process. Odinga had agreed to the process, but warned of further protests if this failed.

