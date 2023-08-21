NICARAGUA-UNIVERSITY-UPDATE-JESUITS

A guard mans the access to the Central American University in Managua, Nicaragua, Aug. 16, 2023. Nicaraguan officials evicted a team of Jesuits from their home in the capital city of Managua Aug. 19, shortly after seizing a prestigious university from the religious order -- an act the Society of Jesus called a "spectacle." (OSV News photo/Reuters)

MEXICO CITY | Nicaraguan officials evicted a team of Jesuits from their home in the capital city of Managua shortly after seizing a prestigious university from the religious order -- an act the Society of Jesus called a "spectacle."

The Jesuits, who worked at the Central American University, known locally as UCA, prior to its confiscation Aug. 15, were notified of the eviction in the early afternoon of Aug. 19, according to a statement from the Conference of Jesuit Provincials in Latin America and the Caribbean.

