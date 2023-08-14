NICARAGUA-ALVAREZ-CHARGED

Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos of Matagalpa, Nicaragua -- a frequent critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega -- prays at a Catholic church in Managua, Nicaragua, May 20, 2022. Bishop Álvarez was arrested in August and was formally charged during an unannounced Dec. 13 court date, marking his first appearance since being detained. (CNS photo/Maynor Valenzuela, Reuters)

MEXICO CITY | Nicaragua appears to have frozen the bank accounts of the country's Jesuit university -- marking yet another attack on the Catholic Church and its educational and charitable projects.

The Central American University sent an email to students Aug. 9, stating, "By means beyond our control we are not receiving payments corresponding to fees or services from any of the instances of the university," according to the independent Nicaraguan news organization Divergentes.

