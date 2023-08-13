JERUSALEM-VIOLENCE-CHRISTIANS

Holy Land Christians protest July 30, 2023, outside the Stella Maris Carmelite monastery in Haifa, Israel, against what they say are insufficient actions by the Israeli police in blocking some members of the Breslov ultra-orthodox sect who began arriving at the monastery in early May, claiming it is a Jewish holy site. (OSV News photo/Debbie Hill)

HAIFA, Israel | Israeli President Isaac Herzog denounced the increasing violence against Christians in Israel during a visit on Aug. 9 to the Stella Maris Carmelite Monastery in Haifa.

Herzog was accompanied by Israel Police Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai and emphasized Israel's commitment to the full protection of freedom of religion and worship. He met with patriarchs and church leaders including Cardinal-designate Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, and Father Jean Joseph Bergara, the monastery superior of Stella Maris.

