ECUADOR-ASSASSINATION

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio waves an Ecuadorian flag as he attends an Aug. 9, 2023, rally in Quito, Ecuador. Villavicencio was killed the same day. The bishops' conference in the South American country expressed its solidarity with Villavicencio's family and condemned growing rates of violence. (OSV News photo/Karen Toro, Reuters)

BOGOTA, Colombia | While the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shocked Ecuador Aug. 9, the bishops' conference in the South American country expressed its solidarity with Villavicencio's family and condemned growing rates of violence.

In a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the bishops said that they will "join initiatives to recover security" in Ecuador, where violence waged by drug cartels has pushed up murder rates, forced thousands of people to migrate and has now jeopardized the credibility of a presidential election that will be held Aug. 20.

