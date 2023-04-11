HOLY-LAND-EASTER-VIOLENCE

Israeli medics and police officers check a damaged car at the scene of a shooting attack, in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 7, 2023. A British-Israeli mother and her two daughters were killed in a drive-by-shooting terrorist attack. (OSV News photo/Gil Eliyahu, Reuters) 

JERUSALEM | A British-Israeli mother and her two daughters were killed in a drive-by-shooting terrorist attack in the Jordan valley on April 7, during a week that, instead of seeing the holidays of Passover, Easter and Ramadan celebrated in parallel peacefully, spiraled the region into violence.

Rina Dee, 15, and Maia Dee, 20, died at the scene of the attack while their mother Lucy, 48, died from her wounds on April 10.

