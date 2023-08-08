UKRBISHOP-MALLOY-UKRAINE-GLOBAL-FOOD

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discusses a restoration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via a phone line in Kyiv in this file photo from July 27, 2023. (OSV News photo/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)

As Russia attacks Ukraine's grain exports -- which feed millions in several nations -- a U.S. bishop is calling on global leaders to ensure food security.

"Russia's recent decision no longer to allow Ukraine to export tons of grain means more people are likely to go hungry," said Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on International Justice and Peace, in an Aug. 7 statement.

