GERMANY-SYNOD-ASSEMBLY

Irme Stetter-Karp, president of the Central Committee of German Catholics and co-chair of the Synodal Path, and Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops' conference, attend the fifth synodal assembly in Frankfurt March 9, 2023. The final assembly will conclude March 11 after discussing issues including blessings for homosexual couples, ordination of women, a relaxation of mandatory celibacy and more church involvement for lay people. (OSV News photo/Heiko Becker, Reuters)

FRANKFURT, Germany | The final assembly of the German Synodal Way took place in Frankfurt March 9-11, where 230 bishops and lay representatives discussed issues such as blessings for homosexual couples, the ordination of women, a relaxation of mandatory celibacy and greater church involvement for lay people.

The agenda, with 10 resolution texts, reflected the will of the local church to "arrive at visible changes," the president of the German Bishops' Conference, Bishop Georg Bätzing, said in Frankfurt March 9. "This church deserves that we do not leave it as it is," the German news agency KNA reported him saying.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.