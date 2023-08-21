NOTRE-DAME-GENERAL

French Army Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, in charge of the Notre Dame Cathedral reconstruction, speaks to the media April 15, 2020. Georgelin, who was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron to oversee the reconstruction of the cathedral, died while hiking in the Pyrénées mountains Aug. 18, 2023. He is believed to have fallen on Mount Valier in southwest France and his body was recovered after he failed to appear at a checkpoint, The Guardian reported. He was 74. (OSV News photo/Benoit Tessier, Reuters)

PARIS | The French army general appointed by President Emmanuel Macron to oversee the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral will not see the reopening of the pearl of France Dec. 8, 2024. Army Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin died Aug. 18 while hiking in the Pyrénées mountains.

He is believed to have fallen on Mount Valier in southwest France at an altitude of 8,694 feet, according to The Guardian, which reported "mountain gendarmes" discovered the general's body after he did not report to a mountain checkpoint. He was 74.

