NIGERIA-CHRISTIANS-EVERYDAY-CROSS

Rebecca Agidi with her son, Oryiman, pictured in an undated photo in a camp for internally displaced persons in the Diocese of Makurdi, Nigeria. In September 2022, Agidi's husband was killed and Oryiman was injured in an attack on the family's village by Fulani extremists. According to Aid to the Church in Need, Fulani extremists have specifically targeted Christian farmers and villages, forcing millions to become internally displaced. (OSV News photo/courtesy ACN)

For Christians, the celebration of Jesus' resurrection brings the assurance of life's victory over death.

However, the hope of that victory can seem far off for Christians in Nigeria, like Rebecca Agidi, who are often the target of religious persecution in the country.

