US-EASTERN-BISHOPS-UKRAINE

Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia and Maronite Bishop Gregory Mansour of the Eparchy of St. Maron in Brooklyn, N.Y., review a statement March 23, 2023, issued by the Eastern Catholic bishops of the U.S. during the group's annual meeting, which took place March 21-23 in St. Louis. (OSV News photo/courtesy John Kurey)

The Eastern Catholic bishops of the U.S. have appealed for peace in Ukraine, while calling on all Americans -- whom they thanked for their "heartfelt sympathy and singular generosity" -- to "continue to pray, advocate and help" Ukrainians as their battle against Russian aggression enters its tenth year.

The 19 Catholic bishops -- representing the Armenian, Byzantine (Ruthenian), Chaldean, Maronite, Melkite, Romanian, Syriac, Syro-Malabar, Syro-Malankara and Ukrainian Catholic Churches -- issued their statement March 24, following the conclusion of their March 21-23 annual meeting in St. Louis, Missouri. According to the Second Vatican Council's teaching, these Eastern Catholic Churches are self-governing and co-equal to the Latin Church, enjoying full communion with each other and Pope Francis who heads the Latin Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.