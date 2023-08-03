POPE-PORTUGAL-STUDENTS

Pope Francis uses a high-tech paintbrush to add a few strokes to a mural during a meeting with young people involved in Scholas Occurrentes, an educational project he supported as archbishop of Buenos Aires and expanded as pope, at its Portuguese headquarters in Cascais Aug. 3, 2023. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

LISBON, Portugal | Meeting in a makeshift "Sistine Chapel" painted floor-to ceiling by students, Pope Francis, paintbrush in hand, left a mark on the hearts of young people by telling them not to shy away from the personal crises that come with a life of faith.

"A life without crises is like distilled water, it doesn't taste of anything," he told students gathered at the center of the Scholas Occurrentes educational initiative in Cascais, a town some 20 miles outside of Lisbon.

