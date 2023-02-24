JERUSALEM | One of Israel's leading archaeologists working on the Pilgrimage Road excavation near Jerusalem's Temple Mount said that with so much new construction underway around the Holy City the rush is on to document and preserve the past before it's too late.

"Right now in Jerusalem we have about 14 excavations running -- and we have 30,000 registered antiquity sites in all of Israel," said Yehiel Zelinger, a Jerusalem Region archaeologist for the Israel Antiquities Authority with some 30 years experience in the field here.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.