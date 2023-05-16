CYCLONE-MOCHA-MYANMAR-INTERNATIONAL

People move from their homes to take shelter in Teknaf, Bangladesh, May 14, 2023, during the landfall of Cyclone Mocha. The church has dispatched aid materials to the hardest-hit regions of Myanmar after the deadly cyclone battered the southeast Asian country. (OSV News photo/Jibon Ahmed, Reuters)

The Catholic Church has dispatched aid materials to the hardest-hit regions of Myanmar after deadly Cyclone Mocha battered the southeast Asian country May 14.

The cyclone collapsed houses, brought down communications lines and destroyed poorly constructed camps of Rohingya people -- a Muslim minority persecuted by Myanmar's regime who live mostly in Rakhine state, the one hardest hit by the cyclone.

