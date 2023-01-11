NICARAGUA-ALVAREZ-CHARGED

Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos of Matagalpa, Nicaragua -- a frequent critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega -- prays at a Catholic church in Managua, Nicaragua, May 20, 2022. Bishop Álvarez was arrested in August and was formally charged during an unannounced Dec. 13 court date, marking his first appearance since being detained. (CNS photo/Maynor Valenzuela, Reuters)

MANAGUA, Nicaragua | A court ruled at a Jan. 10 hearing that a Nicaraguan bishop, who has been detained since August, will stand trial on the charges of spreading false information and conspiracy.

Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, who has been accused of "conspiracy to undermine national integrity" and "to spread fake news" appeared wearing a white shirt and looking gaunt, according to a photo shared by the court in Managua. A statement released by the court's press office stated that "the initial hearing of the penal process where Rolando José Álvarez Lagos appeared as the accused took place" on that day. 

