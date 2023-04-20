GSR-NICARAGUA-RELIGIOUS-EXPEL

A religious sister walks past the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of Mary in Managua, Nicaragua, Aug. 12, 2022. Church officials from a diocese in northern Costa Rica confirmed that they welcomed two women religious, members of the Dominican Sisters of the Anunciata, after they were expelled from neighboring Nicaragua April 12, 2023, at the Peñas Blancas border point. (OSV News photo/Maynor Valenzuela, Reuters)

Church officials from a diocese in northern Costa Rica confirmed that they welcomed two women religious, members of the Dominican Sisters of the Anunciata, after they were expelled from neighboring Nicaragua in mid-April.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of the Diocese of Tilarán-Liberia, Deacon Gustavo Wattson said that two women religious -- Sisters Isabel and Cecilia Blanco, both Costa Rican nationals and biological sisters -- left Nicaragua April 12 at the Peñas Blancas border point.

