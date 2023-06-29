Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki plans to take legal action after investigators searched his residence and other buildings of the Archdiocese of Cologne June 27, the KNA news agency reported.

"What bothers us is not the raid, but that the information and the date appear to have been leaked to the media," Cardinal Woelki's lawyer, Bjoern Gercke, told the German newspaper Die Zeit. In response, he planned to file a criminal complaint against unknown persons for a breach of confidentiality.

