VENEZUELA-INDIGENOUS-MIGRANTS-BRAZIL

Sister Ines Arciniegas, a Consolata Missionary Sister from Colombia, holds a baby during a visit to Warao Indigenous migrants in Boa Vista, Brazil, April 2, 2019. The migrants were from Venezuela and lived in a park they occupied. In 2023, supported by Brazil's ecclesial movements and civic organizations, Venezuelan Indigenous immigrants are presenting their demands directly to Brazil authorities for the first time after years of Indigenous migrating to the country. (CNS photo/Paul Jeffrey)

While millions of Venezuelans left their homeland for Brazil over the past several years, hundreds of them now face a different journey -- fighting several violations of their rights.

But things are even worse for Indigenous peoples, like the Warao and the Pemón, who suffer double discrimination in their new nation, as foreigners and as Natives. While the Catholic Church is helping, it's the government that individuals are looking to for urgent action.

