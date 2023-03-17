IRELAND-YEAR-OF-VOCATIONS

Father Gerard Quirke raises the chalice at Mass Rock overlooking Keem Bay on Ireland's Achill Island April 4, 2021. The church in Ireland is launching a Year for Vocations as it grapples with a steep decline in seminary numbers and with aging priests. (OSV News photo/Seán Molloy, courtesy Irish Catholic)

DUBLIN | The church in Ireland is launching a Year for Vocations as it grapples with a steep decline in seminary numbers and with aging priests.

Focused on diocesan priesthood, the Year for Vocations opens April 30, on the 60th anniversary of St. Paul VI's launching of the World Day of Prayer for Vocations in 1963. It will last until April 2024.

