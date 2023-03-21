JERUSALEM-TOMB-MARY-ATTACK

A file photo shows the gold-covered Dome of the Rock at the Temple Mount complex, it is seen in this overview of Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives March 28. The Greek Orthodox Church March 19, 2023, denounced what it called a "heinous terrorist attack" on a church at the Tomb of the Virgin Mary in Jerusalem. (OSV News photo/Debbie Hill)

JERUSALEM | The Greek Orthodox Church March 19 denounced what it called a "heinous terrorist attack" on a church at the Tomb of the Virgin Mary in Jerusalem.

As reported by Agence France-Presse, Israeli police said that earlier in the day March 19, a 27-year-old resident of southern Israel had been arrested over "a violent incident" at the church in annexed East Jerusalem, without providing further details on the suspect's identity.

