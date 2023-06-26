BRAZIL-HUMAN-TRAFFICKING-SURGE

A person is pictured in a file photo praying in front of the statue of Christ the Redeemer as it is lit up in orange to commemorate the Day against Human Trafficking and Missing Persons, celebrated by the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro. (OSV News photo/Pilar Olivares, Reuters)

The number of people working in slavery-like conditions in Brazil is the highest in 11 years. With 1,443 identified cases from Jan. 1 to June 14, the first half of 2023 already has the highest number of such occurrences in Brazil since 2012.

Since most exploited workers do not report their cases to the authorities, experts warn the available data is only the tip of the iceberg.

