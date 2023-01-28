JERUSALEM-VIOLENCE-WEEKEND

An injured person is wheeled on a stretcher at a scene where a shooting attack took place, a police spokesman said, just outside Jerusalem's Old City Jan. 28, 2023. Jerusalem spiraled into a weekend of violence as seven Israelis were killed Jan. 27 at a synagogue after prayers and another shooting the next day left two Israelis injured just outside of the Old City in the Palestinian village of Silwan where Jewish settlers have established themselves and an archaeological site. (OSV News photo/Ammar Awad, Reuters)

JERUSALEM | Following a rampage of a radical Jewish gang in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on the evening of Jan. 26, the Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries in the Holy Land called on political and religious authorities to bring civil and religious life in Jerusalem back to "greater serenity.

"This is only the latest in a series of episodes of religious violence that is affecting the symbols of the Christian community and beyond," they said in their Jan. 27 statement. "We condemn such attacks and express our concern for the escalation of violence in the Holy City."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.