Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda of Irbil, Iraq, is seen in a file photo during a memorial Mass for victims of the Islamic State at the St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington. Archbishop Warda spoke with OSV News about how Iraqi Catholics and Christians are living out their faith as missionary disciples in a Muslim-majority land. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Tyler Orsburn)

Catholics in Iraq "breathe Christ in their work, their encounters and their exchanges with others," Archbishop Bashar Matti Warda of the Chaldean Archdiocese of Erbil, Iraq, told OSV News.

The archbishop, a member of the Redemptorist order, shared his thoughts May 12 while visiting the U.S. to give presentations at a number of institutions. Among the stops on his itinerary were Boston College and Harvard University's Catholic Center, as well as Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, where he received an honorary doctorate and delivered the school's commencement address.

