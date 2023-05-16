TAGLE-CHINA-TEACHINGS

This is the cover of the Chinese-language book, "The Magisterium of Pope Francis: A Guide to Reading His Encyclicals and Apostolic Exhortations," which is a collection of reflections on Pope Francis' three encyclicals and five apostolic exhortations. The book, released in mid-May 2023, is by Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, director of the Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica. (CNS photo/courtesy La Civiltà Cattolica)

Catholics in China know how to treasure papal teachings, said Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

With "love, affection and immediacy," Chinese Catholics "follow the suggestions and pastoral indications that come to them from the church of Rome and its bishop," the pope, said the cardinal, who is pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization's section for "the first evangelization and new particular churches," that is, the church's mission territories.

