CRS-RESPONSE-MOROCCO-EARTHQUAKE

Women and children receive aid in Tinmel, Morocco, Sept. 11, 2023, in the aftermath of a deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake Sept. 8, which has claimed the lives of thousands and left thousands of others homeless. Catholic Relief Services, the overseas relief and development arm of the U.S. Catholic Church, is working with Caritas Rabat to provide assistance to people in Morocco. (OSV News photo/Hannah McKay, Reuters)

Catholic Relief Services, the U.S. Catholic Church's international relief and development agency, is assisting recovery efforts following a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 2,900 people in Morocco and injured thousands, the group said.

Caroline Brennan, CRS' emergency communications director, told OSV News Sept. 12 that CRS would support the relief work of Caritas Morocco and Caritas Rabat, the charitable arm of the Archdiocese of Rabat, as both Moroccan Catholic aid agencies respond to the earthquake that struck in the High Atlas Mountains the night of Sept. 8.

