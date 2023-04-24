PARIS-COMMUNE

An engraving shows the massacre at Rue Haxo in Paris May 26, 1871, during the Paris Commune uprising. The five priests -- Henri Planchat, Ladislas Radigue, Polycarpe Tuffier, Marcellin Rouchouze and Frézal Tardieu -- have been beatified in France April 22, 2023, 152 years after they were seized as hostages and shot in the street by rebels of the Paris Commune. (OSV News photo/courtesy Religious of St. Vincent de Paul)

Five Catholic priests have been beatified in France, 152 years after they were seized as hostages and shot in the street by rebels of the Paris Commune.

"The story of these martyrs offers a warning for today, but also a message of hope from a Christian perspective," said Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.