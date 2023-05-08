BRITAIN-ROYALS/CORONATION

King Charles III sits on the throne after being crowned with St. Edward's Crown by Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. (OSV News photo/Aaron Chown, Reuters)

Catholic leaders in Britain welcomed the ecumenical and interfaith elements in the May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his consort, Queen Camilla, as well as a pledge by the new monarch "not to be served but to serve."

"The years following the Reformation were a desperately challenging time for Catholics, with priests, religious and laity persecuted and killed for their faith -- it is testament to an incredible journey of reconciliation that six Catholic bishops were present at the coronation, including Vatican representatives," said Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.