MIGRANT-CRISIS-TUNISIA

Migrants on a wooden boat wait for the Italian Guardia Costiera near the island of Lampedusa, in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 1, 2021. (OSV News photo/Juan Medina, Reuters)

The head of Tunisia's Catholic Church has deplored the plight of African refugees and migrants in his country, amid fears anti-foreigner feeling also could erupt in neighboring states.

"The authorities and police have imposed much harsher controls, and many have tried to escape this terrible situation," Archbishop Ilario Antoniazzi of Tunis told OSV News. "Many Africans here are practicing Catholics. Yet we saw at Easter how numbers had dropped sharply as so many sought safety elsewhere, often losing their lives in the process. One of our parishes recently held a requiem Mass for several entire families who'd drowned in the Mediterranean Sea."

