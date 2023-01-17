UKRAINE-VOLUNTEER-DIFFICULTIES

Humanitarian aid is delivered Jan. 16, 2023, after an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine. Catholic groups say providing supplies to Ukrainians has become "extremely dangerous" after the missile strike and a Catholic volunteer lost a leg delivering food in the embattled Donbas region. (OSV News photo/Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters)

Catholic aid organizations are warning that increasing attacks by Russian missiles are preventing supply access to Ukraine, after 44 civilians, including four children, were killed when a Russian missile struck an apartment block in Dnipro Jan. 13, and a Catholic volunteer lost a leg delivering food in the embattled Bakhmut in the Donbas region a week earlier.

"Our 200 Ukrainian order members have disbursed humanitarian relief throughout this war across the country, right up to the front line," said Krzysztof Sietczynski, spokesman for the Knights of Columbus in Poland. "Although we'll continue sending aid, Moscow's missile campaign is obviously impeding our work, and we can't reach areas controlled and occupied by the Russian army."

