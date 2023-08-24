AFRICA-FOREIGN-DEBT

People walk through the streets in a poor section of Nairobi, Kenya, March 23, 2022. Catholic bishops and other faith leaders gathered in Nairobi Aug. 6-9, 2023, to appeal for debt relief to help African countries. (OSV News photo/Monicah Mwangi, Reuters)

NAIROBI, Kenya | Ahead of major meetings of world leaders in September, such as the Africa Climate Summit, the G20 New Delhi Summit and the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly, Catholic bishops and faith leaders in Africa are calling for debt relief for the continent to give Africa a "life line" to escape the multiple crises plaguing its population.

Amid discontent linked to the rising cost of food and living and growing inflation in Africa, economic burdens have been frustrating development, swelling poverty, and triggering conflicts and protests in some of the countries, according to the leaders.

