SOUTH-SUDAN-BISHOP-WALKING-TO-MEET-POPE

At the launch of the "Walking for Peace" pilgrimage, Catholic Bishop Christian Carlassare of Rumbek in central South Sudan, right, is joined by Anglican Bishop Alapayo Manyang Kuctiel of Rumbek, left, and Rin Tueny, the governor of Lakes State , center. The pilgrimage took off from Rumbek Jan. 25, 2023, in the company of 80 youth. They were walking 12 to 15 miles and then driving 13 to 16 miles daily for nine days to meet Pope Francis in the capital of South Sudan, Juba, upon his arrival Feb. 3. They planned to reach the capital Feb. 2. (OSV News photo/courtesy Sister Orla Treacy, Twitter)

Across regions where armies recently fought deadly battles, a Catholic bishop in South Sudan has embarked on a long and grueling trek to meet the pope.

Bishop Christian Carlassare of Rumbek is walking for nearly 93 miles of the 260 that separate his diocese in the center of the country and the capital city of Juba.

