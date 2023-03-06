GSR-UKRAINE-MINISTRY

Volunteers with Caritas Lebanon's Emergency Response Unit (in black) are seen with members Caritas Syria (with tan vests) as they help with relief operations during the Lebanon group's Feb. 9-16, 2023, trip to neighboring Syria to assist victims of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake. (OSV News photo/Caritas Lebanon)

NEW YORK | Catholic aid agencies are working alongside other international humanitarian organizations to house, feed and administer additional life-saving assistance to tens of thousands of people in Syria and Turkey.

Devastating earthquakes and tremors that ravaged those two countries in February have killed at least 50,000 people, wounded many more and displaced millions of others, according to the United Nations, which is leading some of the recovery efforts and has made repeated appeals for millions of more dollars in aid to help meet increasingly massive recovery needs.

