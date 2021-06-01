Kamloops residents and First Nations people gather to listen to drummers and singers at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia May 31, 2021. Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors in Canada are calling on officials to conduct a thorough investigation of every former residential school in the country after the remains of more than 200 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (CNS photo/Dennis Owen, Reuters)