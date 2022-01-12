Archbishop Jean Mbarga of Yaoundé, Cameroon, prays over a soccer trophy during an interreligious service at Mary, Queen of the Apostles Basilica in Yaoundé Jan. 5, 2022. Archbishop Mbarga and another bishop say they are hopeful the Africa Cup of Nations, or Afcon games, could help to heal the wounds of a divided nation. (CNS photo/Ngala Killian Chimtom)