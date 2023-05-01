CORONATION-PREPARATION-LONDON

A souvenir King Charles flag hangs inside a shop ahead of the May 6, 2023 coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London on April 30, 2023. (OSV News photo/Henry Nicholls, Reuters)

When King Charles III is crowned May 6 in the gothic splendor of London's ancient Westminster Abbey, it will be one of the year's most watched events.

The coronation has attracted controversy -- not least over its $125 million price tag during a cost-of-living crisis -- even as opinion polls show dwindling public interest in the monarchy. But despite controversies, it will still be an opportunity to project the soft-power of British royal pageantry and reaffirm Christianity's place in public affairs, including the presence of Britain's small but significant Catholic minority.

