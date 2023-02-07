YANOMAMI-BRASIL-HUNGER

A health worker carries a Yanomami woman suffering from malaria, who was removed from indigenous land, as she leaves the airplane to be treated in Boa Vista, Brazil, Jan. 29, 2023. (OSV News photo/Amanda Perobelli, Reuters)

SÃO PAULO | The severe health care and hunger crisis affecting the Yanomami indigenous people in Roraima state prompted the Brazilian church to coordinate help and to work side by side with government agencies and indigenous organizations to provide food and medical attention to the sick.

Beyond the emergency actions, a number of Catholic voices have been demanding that the authorities who allowed the situation to get to this point must be properly held accountable for their misdeeds. That includes former President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in Florida since his last day in office, Dec. 31.

