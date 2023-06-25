ETHIOPIA-DROUGHT-STARVATION

A woman collects grain at a camp for internally displaced people in Adadle in Ethiopia's Somali region Jan. 22, 2022. A United Nations report estimates that 22 million Ethiopians require humanitarian assistance. (CNS photo/Claire Nevill, World Food Program handout via Reuters)

Religious leaders, including Catholic bishops, have continued to donate relief items to hunger-stricken families in East African countries to help them overcome the effects of drought, the worst in 40 years, followed by five consecutive failed rainy seasons.

The World Health Organization warned that the region is experiencing one of the worst hunger crises of the last 70 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.