BISHOPS-G7-NUCLEAR-WEAPONS

French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and U.S. President Joe Biden, sign a guest book as they visit Peace Memorial Museum with other G7 leaders as part of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, May 19, 2023. (OSV News photo/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan handout via Reuters)

Two U.S. and two Japanese bishops have issued a joint letter to leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, calling on them to take "concrete steps" toward ending the use of nuclear weapons.

The G7 leaders -- representing the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K., France, Canada and Italy -- are meeting May 19-21 in Hiroshima, Japan, the hometown of that nation's prime minister, Fumio Kishida.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.