NICARAGUA-ALVAREZ-CHARGED

Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos of Matagalpa, Nicaragua -- a frequent critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega -- prays at a Catholic church in Managua, Nicaragua, May 20, 2022. Bishop Álvarez was arrested in August and was formally charged during an unannounced Dec. 13 court date, marking his first appearance since being detained. (CNS photo/Maynor Valenzuela, Reuters)

MEXICO CITY | Nicaragua has released more than 200 political prisoners, including Catholic priests, students, and opponents of the regime, who were taken from detention in deplorable conditions and sent to the United States. Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa was among the political prisoners included on the list for release and exile, but he refused to abandon the country. He was sentenced to 26 years and 4 months in prison on Feb. 10, according to media reports.

Media in the Central American countries reported 222 political prisoners boarded a flight Feb. 9 to the United States, where they would be granted refuge.

