Catholic speaker Chris Stefanick talks to young people at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 4, 2023. At the church, the American JPII Project displayed relics of St. John Paul II, Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, and Sts. Jacinta and Francisco Marto for veneration Aug. 1-4, 2023, at World Youth Day.

LISBON, Portugal | If one was to line up some rockstar saints loved by the youth, certainly the founder of World Youth Day, St. John Paul II, and vivid Italian hiker Pier Giorgio Frassati would be first in the line.

Their relics were available for veneration across four days of events, liturgies and speakers hosted by the JPII Project at Church of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima in Lisbon during World Youth Day, Aug. 1 to Aug. 4.

