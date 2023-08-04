WYD2023-AUSTRALIA-PILGRIMS-COMENSOLI

Australian World Youth Day pilgrims pray during Mass at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima in Lisbon, Portugal, July 31, 2023. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

LISBON, Portugal | Australian youth came a long way to participate in World Youth Day in Lisbon. But it wasn't just the length of the flight. They embarked on a true pilgrimage and made the most of it -- with many of them visiting the Holy Land, Rome and Assisi on their way to Portugal, in what they say is a journey of a lifetime.

Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne, who is leading the 600-youth delegation from his city, told OSV News that "pilgrimage is just generally a wonderful way of being Christian."

