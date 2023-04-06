JERUSALEM-WOMEN-MARY-MAGDALENE-CONFERENCE

Members of the Servants of the Lord and the Virgin of Matará, attend the Saturday morning sunrise prayer from the Psalms on the Sea of Galilee during the Annual Women’s Encounter in Magdala in the Galilee, March 31, 2023. (OSV News photo/Debbie Hill)

JERUSALEM | As a child growing up in Jerusalem, Eliane Abdinnour was taught that Mary Magdalene was a sinner and an outcast. But now, as an adult, she sees her as a brave woman of perseverance.

"When you think about it, we all come with baggage, nobody is perfect," said Abdinnour, 55, who was among some 60 Christian and Jewish women from numerous countries who came together for the ninth annual Women's Encounter of the Magdalena Institute at the Magdala pilgrim retreat center in the Galilee over the March 30 weekend.

