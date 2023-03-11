HRW-NICARAGUA-CATHOLIC-UNI

Human Rights Watch's acting executive director, Tirana Hassan, addresses press at United Nations headquarters in New York, March 9, 2023. (OSV News photo/James Martone)

UNITED NATIONS | Nicaragua's assaults on Catholic and other educational institutions, its stripping political opponents of citizenship, and its arrest of political opponents must stop, said Human Rights Watch's acting executive director, Tirana Hassan.

"The situation in Nicaragua has been getting progressively worse. What we have been seeing is there has been an attack on political opposition, on civil society, on Catholic institutions and the church itself," Hassan told OSV News March 9.

