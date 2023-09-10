ULMA-FAMILY-BEATIFICATION

Thousands attend the Sept. 10, 2023, beatification Mass of the Ulma family, who were martyred in Markowa, Poland, for sheltering Jews under German occupation during World War II. Józef and Wiktoria and their seven children were proclaimed "Blessed" by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, papal envoy, who concelebrated the Mass in Markowa. The Ulmas' seventh child was born as Wiktoria was executed. (OSV News photo/Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters)

In one of the most significant moments in Polish post-war history, the Ulma family was beatified in Markowa Sept. 10.

"I think it will only get me at night, when I come back home, because now I still can't believe it," Jerzy Ulma, nephew of Blessed Józef Ulma, told OSV News.

