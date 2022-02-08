Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, Ukraine, major archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, speaks to reporters at the Vatican in this Jan. 26, 2018, file photo. In a Feb. 4, 2022, virtual news conference sponsored by the pontifical aid agency Aid to the Church in Need, Archbishop Shevchuk said there were four dimensions to the threat of what he called a "hybrid war" -- military, propaganda, political and economic. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)