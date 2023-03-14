IRELAND-CATHOLIC-REVIVAL-MISSIONARIES

A woman is pictured in a file photo holding a rosary during Mass at a church in Armagh, Northern Ireland. American Catholic lay missionaries are sharing the faith in Ireland, and are seeing the seeds of revival even now starting to blossom despite a challenging environment in St. Patrick's Emerald Isle. (OSV News photo/Cathal McNaughton, Reuters)

Claire Guernsey was eager to share her deeply held faith with the restless audience of Irish schoolkids. The students, however, didn't share her enthusiasm. In fact, they were practically surly.

"They did not want us there," Guernsey laughed, remembering the uncomfortable situation that occurred more than once during her two terms as a team member with NET Ireland, a Catholic youth ministry program specializing in school and parish ministry. Sometimes -- as she and her fellow team members conducted school retreats -- "they were not receptive at all."

